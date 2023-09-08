Oneworldsis Selected As One Of The Top Global Student Management Systems

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- OneWorldSIS is honored to have been selected by the Tambellini Group, a leading higher education research firm, for inclusion in its industry publication, StarChart:2023 Student Systems . Student management systems were selected based on a criteria of market presence, innovative technology, and depth of functionality.

OneWorldSIS, as the only Student Information System selected architected entirely on the Microsoft Dynamics Power Platform, delivers innovative technology built for the future. As stated in Tambellini's analysis of OneWorldSIS,“the global solution offers robust functionality, leveraging the Microsoft Dynamics Power Platform while supporting complex and diverse languages, currencies, and environments.”

With the vision and significant resources of Microsoft, OneWorldSIS is able to take advantage of the immense investments being made in the Power Platform ecosystem while using native AI assistance to empower end users to work more efficiently.“This type of next-generation AI assistance technology will allow educational organizations to increase their productivity, truly transform operational processes, and intuitively provide real-time actionable institutional intelligence.” states Henry B. Hickman, President of OneWorldSIS.

OneWorldSIS continues to expand their global footprint as more educational institutions look to modernizing their technology with the Microsoft higher education ecosystem. Continues Hickman,“We see the start of a new era in the technology associated with managing the student lifecycle. Educational institutions are looking to move from older legacy systems and make an investment in AI-based technology that evolves well into the future and OneWorldSIS is here to lead the way.”

About OneWorldSIS: OneWorldSIS delivers educational solutions that enable users and constituents to achieve the most optimal organizational processes possible. Built on the powerful, and extendable Microsoft Dynamics Power Platform, OneWorldSIS represents a paradigm shift in the way educational organizations and institutions manage their student activities and processes. Founded in 2010, and headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, OneWorldSIS has achieved global acceptance with educational institutions on five continents.

