Estate In San Francisco's Esteemed Russian Hill To Auction Via Concierge Auctions

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Perched atop Hyde Street in esteemed Russian Hill, panoramic views of the sparkling Bay and Alcatraz stretch beyond the borders of this grand corner estate. Currently listed for $9.98 million, 2323 Hyde Street is scheduled to auction next month with No Reserve via Concierge Auctions . In cooperation with Timothy Di Prizito of Christie's International Realty and Joyce Rey and Claudia Goytia of Coldwell Banker Realty, bidding will open 29 September and culminate on 10 October. This rare piece of real estate will be available via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

The awe-inspiring mansion at 2323 Hyde Street was designed by renowned architect Willis Polk and built at the turn of the century with unprecedented size and scale. Multiple living rooms and entertaining spaces offer delectable water views. Alfreentertaining is just as appealing from the unparalleled rooftop terrace. Marvel over the Golden Gate, the Bay, Alcatraz, Coit Tower, East Bay, and the endless downtown skyline of vibrant San Francisco. Below, the lush landscaped garden is a verdant oasis in the heart of the city. With six bedrooms and over 8,800 square feet, this magnificent estate is absolutely stunning even to the most discerning homeowner.

As one of San Francisco's oldest neighborhoods, there's no shortage of charm in Russian Hill. From the winding postcard-perfect Lombard“Crooked” Street to some of the city's oldest architecture, there's a photo op at every turn. Delightful restaurants, vintage boutiques, and secret terraced gardens await throughout this iconic neighborhood. Views of Alcatraz, the Transamerica Pyramid, and the Golden Gate Bridge make for a breathtaking panorama. Picnic in FranciPark, the largest San Francipark. FIDI, Levi's Plaza, and the whole of San Francibeyond are at your fingertips.

2323 Hyde Street is available by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in the funding towards a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctionsor call +1.212.202.2940.

