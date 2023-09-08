Bank Of Canada Maintains Policy Rate, Continues Quantitative Tightening

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)

OTTAWA, Canada – The Bank of Canada, on Wednesday, held its target for the overnight rate at 5 percent, with the bank rate at 51⁄4 percent and the deposit rate at 5 percent.

The bank is also continuing its policy of quantitative tightening. Inflation in advanced economies has continued to come down, but with measures of core inflation still elevated, major central banks remain focused on restoring price stability.

Global growth slowed in the second quarter of 2023, largely reflecting a significant deceleration in China. With ongoing weakness in the property sector undermining confidence, growth prospects in China have diminished.

In the United States, growth was stronger than expected, led by robust consumer spending. In Europe, strength in the service sector supported growth, offsetting an ongoing contraction in manufacturing. Global bond yields have risen, reflecting higher real interest rates, and international oil prices are higher than was assumed in the July Monetary Policy Report (MPR).

The Canadian economy has entered a period of weaker growth, which is needed to relieve price pressures. Economic growth slowed sharply in the second quarter of 2023, with output contracting by 0.2 percent at an annualized rate. This reflected a marked weakening in consumption growth and a decline in housing activity, as well as the impact of wildfires in many regions of the country.

Household credit growth slowed as the impact of higher rates restrained spending among a wider range of borrowers. Final domestic demand grew by 1 percent in the second quarter, supported by government spending and a boost to business investment. The tightness in the labour market has continued to ease gradually. However, wage growth has remained around 4 to 5 percent.

Recent CPI data indicate that inflationary pressures remain broad-based. After easing to 2.8 percent in June, CPI inflation moved up to 3.3 percent in July, averaging close to 3 percent in line with the bank's projection. With the recent increase in gasoline prices, CPI inflation is expected to be higher in the near term before easing again.

Year-over-year and three-month measures of core inflation are now both running at about 3.5 percent, indicating there has been little recent downward momentum in underlying inflation. The longer high inflation persists, the greater the risk that elevated inflation becomes entrenched, making it more difficult to restore price stability.

With recent evidence that excess demand in the economy is easing, and given the lagged effects of monetary policy, governing council decided to hold the policy interest rate at 5 percent and continue to normalize the bank's balance sheet.

However, governing council remains concerned about the persistence of underlying inflationary pressures, and is prepared to increase the policy interest rate further if needed. Governing council will continue to assess the dynamics of core inflation and the outlook for CPI inflation.

In particular, we will be evaluating whether the evolution of excess demand, inflation expectations, wage growth and corporate pricing behaviour are consistent with achieving the 2 percent inflation target. The bank remains resolute in its commitment to restoring price stability for Canadians.

Related: Economic progress report: Target in sight, but we're not there yet

Information note

The next scheduled date for announcing the overnight rate target is October 25, 2023. The bank will publish its next full outlook for the economy and inflation, including risks to the projection, in the Monetary Policy Report at the same time.