Iraqi Start-Ups In Startmashreq Growth Programme

Five Iraqi start-ups are reported to be among the 24 new businesses selected to take part in Flat6Labs ' StartMashreq Growth Track programme.

The programme, which started in June and will run until December 2024, is part of StartMashreq's broader vision to inspire and support displaced entrepreneurs and empower female-led startups in the Mashreq Region.

According to WAMDA, the five start-ups are:



KESK : which describes itself as a "green solutions company".

Lezzoo : offers delivery, e-commerce and payment services.

Midient/Padash : According to Daily News Egypt, a cloud kitchen platform that enables food entrepreneurs to launch online brands.

Orderii : An online marketplace. Toolmart : An e-commerce platform that sells tools and hardware products.

StartMashreq was founded to create economic opportunity and facilitate growth through focused entrepreneurship support programs. The initiative is a partnership between Egypt-based Flat6Labs and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) , who joined efforts to create an accessible ecosystem that factors in the socioeconomic realities of communities across the Mashreq, with displaced and marginalized people and minorities at the center.

(Sources: Daily News Egypt, WAMDA)