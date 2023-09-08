Iraq's Qi Card To Work With Samsung

Samsung Electronics Middle East has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Iraq's Qi Card .

According to a press release from Samsung, the partnership "aims to provide advanced technological products and solutions to traders, citizens, and agents of both companies with attractive commercial offers throughout Iraq."

It adds: "The two companies will collaborate on dual marketing campaigns targeting shared customer segments. Qi Card will also provide necessary support to offer competitive pricing to government employees and Rafidain Bank customers, as well as facilitating accessible financial solutions for citizens."

The agreement was formalized at Qi Card's headquarters in Baghdad, with the presence of Mr. Hyun Dong Lee, the General Manager of Samsung Electronics Middle East, and Mr. Leo Kim, the General Manager of Samsung Electronics (Iraq Region). Additionally, Mr. Ali Hussein Munaim, the CEO of Ki Card, and Mr. Ali Mazhar, the Sales Director at Ki Card, were in attendance.

Under this agreement, Samsung customers in Iraq will have the convenience of purchasing Samsung products through Samsungwith flexible and intelligent financing options. Furthermore, diverse services and promotions will be available when purchasing from Samsung's authorized agents and distributors in Iraq, enabling customers to acquire Samsung products with smart and flexible financing methods and the best possible service.

(Source: Samsung)