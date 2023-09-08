Iraqi Court Annuls Border Agreement With Kuwait

The Iraqi Federal Supreme Court has declared the law approving the agreement between the Iraq and Kuwait on the regulation of maritime navigation in the Khor Abdullah [Khawr Abd Allah] to be unconstitutional.

It said that Law No. 42 of 2013 is in violation of Article 61/IV of the Iraqi Republic Constitution, which stipulates that, "the approval of treaties and international agreements shall be regulated by a law enacted by a two-thirds majority of the members of the Council of Representatives."

The Khor Abdullah, which is the waterway from Iraq to the Gulf, and a key route for Iraq's oil exports, has been a source of dispute between the two countries for many years.

(Source: Iraqi Federal Supreme Court)