Lincoln Falls On Newsweek Citing

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: LECO) is pleased to announce that it has been recognized as one of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies of 2023 by Newsweek. This inaugural award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, and can be viewed on Newsweek's website.

“We are proud to be recognized among the World's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek reflecting our strong compliance program and a culture of ethics and integrity,” said CEO Christopher L. Mapes.“Our organization lives by The Golden Rule and operates to a higher standard to ensure that all of our stakeholders are treated respectfully and can trust that we will meet our commitments and make ethical business decisions each and every day.”

Newsweek's World's Most Trustworthy Companies of 2023 represent the most trustworthy companies across 23 industries in 21 countries. The results are based on an independent survey of approximately 70,000 participants who rated companies across three pillars of trust: customer trust, investor trust, and employee trust. All stock-listed companies with revenue over $500 million U.S. were considered in the study and a total of 269,000 evaluations were analyzed.

Lincoln Electric claims a staas the world leader in the engineering, design, and manufacturing of advanced arc welding solutions, automated joining, assembly and cutting systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment, and has a leading global position in brazing and soldering alloys.

