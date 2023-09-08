Altus Power Dips On Boosting Solar

AlPower (NYSE: AMPS) watched its shares go slightly negative Friday, as the leading commercial-scale provider of clean electric power announced the addition of 3 MW in solar arrays to its operating portfolio currently serving the Greater Boston area. The assets were introduced by a Massachusetts developer and add to the company's 117 MW in Massachusetts.

“We're pleased to continue the expansion of our Massachusetts solar portfolio, delivering the benefits of clean electric power to businesses and residents in the state,” said CEO Gregg Felton.“Massachusetts has set ambitigoals for the use of clean energy and we're proud to support those goals through the numersolar arrays we own and operate across the Commonwealth.”

These commercial and industrial solar arrays are all sited on rooftops and the benefits of the clean electric power generated will be available to private entities and a local college. The solar assets will produce approximately 3,300,000 kWh in the next 12 months, the equivalent of 2,400 metric tons of carbon dioxide avoided annually. AlPower's portfolio across 25 states serves enterprises committed to achieving carbon reduction goals, anchored by the company's distributed solar arrays.

AlPower, based in Stamford, Conn., is the leading commercial-scale provider of clean electric power serving commercial, industrial, public sector and Community Solar customers with end-to-end solutions. AlPower originates, develops, owns and operates locally-sited solar generation, energy storage and charging infrastructure across the nation.

AMPS shares lost 5.5 cents to $6.22.

