(MENAFN- Baystreet.ca) Indexes Gain, In Danger of Losing Week
Advertisment
The S&P 500 rose on Friday, but Wall Street headed for a losing week amid concern that the Federal Reserve could raise rates more than expected.
The Dow Jones Industrials advanced 83.5 points to reach noon hour EDT at 34,584.23.
The much-broader index moved ahead 14.31 points to 4,465.45.
The NASDAQ index grabbed 56.66 points to 13,805.49.
Stocks are headed for a down week. The Dow has dropped 0.9% and S&P 500 has slumped 1.2%, while the NASDAQ lost 1.6%.
Recent economic data, including lower-than-expected initial jobless claims, have reignited rate hike fears and concerns that the Federal Reserve may have more work ahead.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury gave up previgains, raising yields back to Thursday's 4.25%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices recovered 72 cents to $87.59 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices climbed $1.10 to $1,943.60 U.S. an ounce.
MENAFN08092023000212011056ID1107035169
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.