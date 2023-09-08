Taste Of The Pampas At Patria Station Café

Berkeley, New Jersey Sep 8, 2023 (Issuewire)

Experience the Essence of Argentina. Taste of the Pampas at Patria Station Cafe

As part of Restaurant month and kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month, get ready for a sensational evening of Argentine culture, cuisine, and music at Patria Station Café in Berkeley Heights.

We invite you to joinfor a very special event that promises an authentic taste of Argentina like never before!

Indulge in the Flavors of Argentina:

Joinon September 15th as we transport you with a traditional Argentine Asado, a traditional barbecue feast that will tantalize your taste buds. Expert guest parrillero (chef) Andres Luna will grill succulent cuts of meat to charcoal ensuring a culinary experience you won't soon forget.

Sip and Savor the Finest Argentine Wines:

Complementing the mouthwatering Asado, we'll be offering an exclusive wine tasting experience by Cambridge wines. Discover the rich and diverse flavors of Argentina's wines, expertly selected by Sandra Zotti to accompany your meal. Sandra will be on hand to guide you through this exceptional journey of Argentine viniculture.

Feel the Passion of Argentine Music:

To complete this immersive experience, we have arranged live music featuring the enchanting melodies of the bandoneón and guitar. Let the soulful tunes of these iconic Argentine instruments transport you to the streets of Buenos Aires where passion and rhythm come together in a mesmerizing dance.

Event Details:

- Date: Friday, September 15th

- Time: 6pm

- Location: Patria Station Café

- Address: 128 Station St. Berkeley Heights, NJ

Tickets:

Limited tickets are available for this exclusive event, and they are expected to sell out quickly. Price for the whole evening will be $119 per person. Don't miss this opportunity to immerse yourself in the vibrant culture of Argentina.

Reserve your spot now by calling (908) 219-4482