Two People Explode On Explosives In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On September 8, two explosions on dangerobjects occurred in the Kharkiv region, and one person was hospitalized.
This was reported on Facebook by the press service of the State Emergency Service in the Kharkiv region, Ukrinform reported.
"In the Kharkiv region, almost simultaneously, two cases of civilians being blown up by explosive devices left by the occupiers occurred," the rescuers said.
According to the State Emergency Service, at about 11:50 a.m., a Claas Lexion 580 combine harvester exploded on unknown explosives in a field near the village of Andriivka, in the Izyum district. There were no casualties in this case.
At 11:00 in Rubizhne village of the Vovchansk community, a 45-year-old man was injured in the leg. He hit a PFM-1 'Petal' anti-personnel mine. The victim is currently hospitalized, his condition is stable.
As reported, on September 7 in the Kharkiv region, due to the explosion of a car and a tractor on ammunition, three people sustained mine-blast injuries, two of the victims were taken to hospital in sericondition. The injured man later died.
