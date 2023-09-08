Border Guards Don't Record Movement Of Enemy Equipment Or Manpower In Belarus Near Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) No movement of enemy equipment or personnel has been recorded on the border with Belarus.
Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, said this on the air of the national telethon 'United News', Ukrinform reported.
"The situation has not changed dramatically recently. The situation on the border with Belais fully controlled by the defense forces of our country... We do not record any movements, equipment or personnel of any units, whether units of the army of Belaor Russia, or Russian mercenaries, who remain in small numbers on the territory of Belarus," Demchenko said.
He added that the number of representatives of private military companies in Belahas recently decreased significantly.
"In the future, their presence in Belain general is questionable after the events that took place in Russia on August 23," Demchenko said.
As reported, on August 23, a private plane with Prigozhin on board, according to preliminary information, crashed in the Tver region (Russia). On August 27, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation confirmed the death of the founder of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, in a plane crash in the Tver region.
