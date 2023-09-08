Injury Toll In Russian Missile Strike On Kryvyi Rih Rises To 73

Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, said this in a Telegram post, Ukrinform reports.

"According to updated information, there are 73 injured in Kryvyi Rih. Thirty-five of them are in hospital. Doctors still assess the condition of a 34-year-old man and two 28-year-old men as serious. One person died," he wrote.

The attack on the city damaged 62 apartment buildings and seven private houses. More than 50 cars were damaged.

According to the report, throughout the day the enemy attacked the Nikopol district. A kamikaze drone targeted the district center. The enemy also used heavy artillery to strike the Marhanets community.

An administrative building, a private house and two cars were damaged.

Early on September 8, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, killing one person and wounding nine others.

Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

