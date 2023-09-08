Ukrainian Forces Advance South Of Robotyne

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook on Friday, September 8, Ukrinform reports.

"Ukraine's defense forces continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol sector, destroying the enemy and gradually liberating occupied territories, making gains in areas south of Robotyne, and consolidating their positions," the report said.

According to the General Staff, the operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult. In total, 24 combat clashes took place at the front throughout the day.

Ukrainian aircraft launched ten strikes on Russian invaders, including nine strikes on concentrations of military personnel, weapons and military equipment and one strike on the positions of anti-aircraft missile systems.

For their part, Ukrainian rocket and artillery units hit the enemy's ammunition depot, nine artillery pieces, six command posts and a Russian electronic warfare station.

The Russian army carried out ten missile strikes and 60 airstrikes and launched 37 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian forces and populated areas.