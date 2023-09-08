Zaluzhnyi, Cavoli Discuss Ukraine's Defense Needs, Situation On Front

The relevant statement was made by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“First of all, we discussed the frontline-related issues. I have briefed General Cavoli on the situation along the line of contact and our offensive and defensive operations in detail,” Zaluzhnyi wrote.

In his words, despite the enemy's enormresistance, Ukrainian warriors continue to move forward.

Zaluzhnyi thanked the allies for their decisive support and assistance in the fight against Russian aggression.

Additionally, the parties shared their thoughts regarding the enemy's possible plans and Ukraine's defense needs.