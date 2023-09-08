While Azerbaijani Armed Forces Do Tabled Drills, Armenia Sends Army On Border - Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8.
The Azerbaijani Armed Forces are conducting scheduled exercises
to prepare for the fall-winter season, and this is part of the
regular planning process, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan
and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential
Administration Hikmat Hajiyev told Reuters, Trend reports.
Meanwhile, Armenia is massing troops on the border with
Azerbaijan and purchasing new weapons systems, he noted.
Hajiyev also pointed out that Armenian illegal armed groups in
Azerbaijan's Karabakh [which haven't been withdrawn, contrary to
the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian, and
Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war] also left
their barracks and were put on high alert.
"Our strategy is to suppress any armed actions, illegal military
actions, and provocations against Azerbaijan," the official
added.
Competitions and training continue in the Azerbaijani Army in
connection with the start of the new training period.
In accordance with the plan, the units, having left the points
of permanent deployment, are moving to training centers and
training grounds.
The main purpose of the competitions is to improve the knowledge
and skills of servicemen as well as maintain a high level of combat
training.
