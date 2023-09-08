While Azerbaijani Armed Forces Do Tabled Drills, Armenia Sends Army On Border - Official

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces are conducting scheduled exercises to prepare for the fall-winter season, and this is part of the regular planning process, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev told Reuters, Trend reports.

Meanwhile, Armenia is massing troops on the border with Azerbaijan and purchasing new weapons systems, he noted.

Hajiyev also pointed out that Armenian illegal armed groups in Azerbaijan's Karabakh [which haven't been withdrawn, contrary to the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war] also left their barracks and were put on high alert.

"Our strategy is to suppress any armed actions, illegal military actions, and provocations against Azerbaijan," the official added.

Competitions and training continue in the Azerbaijani Army in connection with the start of the new training period.

In accordance with the plan, the units, having left the points of permanent deployment, are moving to training centers and training grounds.

The main purpose of the competitions is to improve the knowledge and skills of servicemen as well as maintain a high level of combat training.