Azerbaijan Names Number Of Families Resettled In Lands Liberated From Armenian Occupation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. As of today, 108
families (526 people) have been resettled in Agali village of
Zangilan district, 20 families (90 people) in Talish village of
Terter district, 247 families (956 people) in Lachin, 70 families
(247 people) in Fuzuli, and 20 families (88 people) in Zabukh
village of Lachin district, the State Committee for Refugees and
Internally Displaced Persons told Trend .
It was noted that the process of returning the population to the
Azerbaijani lands liberated from Armenian occupation within the
framework of the I State Program "Big Return," approved by the
decree of the President of Azerbaijan, continues.
Yesterday, another group of former internally displaced persons,
25 families, returned to the restored town of Fuzuli.
