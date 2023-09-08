Necessary To Support Azerbaijan's Territorial Integrity For Regional Peace And Stability - Ambassador

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8 . To ensure peace
and stability in the region, it is necessary to support the
territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, Turkish Ambassador to
Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci wrote on his page on X (Twitter), Trend reports.
"Took part in the event organized by the Minister of Foreign
Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan -
Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential
Administration Hikmet Hajiyev, Representative of the President of
Azerbaijan for Special Assignments Elchin Amirbekov for
representatives of the diplomatic corps in Azerbaijan, regarding
the current situation in Karabakh," the ambassador noted.
The diplomat stressed that Türkiye supports efforts to assist
the Armenian population living in the Karabakh economic region of
Azerbaijan to meet their needs within the framework of sovereignty
and territorial integrity.
"Türkiye believes that to ensure peace and stability in the
region, it is necessary to support the territorial integrity,
sovereignty and humanitarian efforts of brotherly Azerbaijan, and
avoid statements and actions that will further aggravate the
situation," the publication says.
