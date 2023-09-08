Opusuna's Partner Program Empowers Talent Pros To Transform, Grow, And Differentiate With Bias-Free Saas

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Opusuna's Partner Program helps staffing, executive search, consulting, and coaching firms future-proof their businesses by using bias-free assessment and SaaS platform to deliver better services faster.
Opusuna, a Boca Raton, Florida-based SaaS platform for bias-free talent assessment, team analytics, and related business solutions, announced today the launch of its Partner Program.
The program is designed to help recruiting and executive search firms, consulting practices, and coaching businesses evolve by delivering bias-free, relevant information and strategies they can execute to meet their client's needs cost-effectively and efficiently.
“Our Partner Program is a win-win for everyone involved,” said Marci Schnapp, CEO of Opusuna.“Our partners can use our platform to deliver a better service to their clients, and their clients can benefit from our bias-free assessment and team analytics to build high-performing teams and solve business problems. We're excited to help our partners grow their businesses and help their clients achieve their goals.”
The Opusuna Partner Program is free to join, and it offers a number of benefits to partners, including:
. Opusuna's bias-free talent assessment, team analytics, and integrated coaching and recruiting platform.
. Consulting, marketing and sales support from Opusuna
. Competitive advantage: Opusuna's platform is the most advanced and comprehensive talent assessment and team analytics platform. By partnering with us, you can offer your clients a unique and valuable service they can't get from any other provider.
. Support from Marci, a recruiting and consulting industry veteran
“We're looking forward to working with our partners to help them build high-performing teams for themselves and their clients,” said Marci.“Our Partner Program is the perfect way for businesses to get the most out of our platform and deliver the best possible service to their clients.”
To learn more about the Opusuna Partner Program, please visit is a platform providing bias-free talent assessment, team analytics, recruiting, and business solutions. Opusuna's platform helps recruiting, consulting, and coaching businesses deliver their solution to the best of their ability by providing them with the information and strategies they need to achieve their and their client's goals.
Opusuna's customers include Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and leading consulting and recruiting firms. Opusuna is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.
Company :-Opusuna
User :- Marci Schnapp
Email : Url :-
