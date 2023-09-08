H.E. Mr Oskar Benedikt presented his letter of credentials to the President of the Republic of Mauritas the new Ambassador of the European Union to the Republic of Mauritfor the next 4 years.

H.E. Mr Oskar BENEDIKT is the new Ambassador of the European Union to the Republic of Mauritius. He presented his letter of credentials to His Excellency Mr Prithvirajsing ROOPUN G.C.S.K, the President of the Republic of Mauritat the State House in Réduit. After the ceremony, he spoke to the media recalling the history of the relations between the European Union and the Republic of Mauritand the main areas of cooperation that he would be handling as

head of the European Union Delegation.

Mr Benedikt has been nominated by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/ Vice President of the European Commission, Mr Josep Borrell who heads the European External Action Service, the European diplomatic service network.