Kuwaiti Surgeons Conduct 500 Surgeries For The Needy In Ethiopia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 8 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti surgeons have conducted 500 surgeries for the impoverished in Ethiopia as part of a medical mission aimed at providing medical care for the poor in this African country.
Director General of Direct Aid (alaoun al-mubashar) Society Dr. Abdullah Al-Sumait said in a statement to KUNA on Friday the surgeries were conducted as part of the Surgical Al-Amal (hope) Camp, organized in collaboration with the Kuwaiti Surgical Hope Team that groups consultants of eight specialties in surgical treatment.
The Kuwaiti surgeons, during the Surgical Al-Amal Camp, trained Ethiopian doctors, Dr. Al-Sumait said, adding that the cooperation with the Kuwaiti Surgical Hope (al-amal) Team led by Dr. Hisham Burizk dates to 13 years back.
The collaboration aims to promote medical sciences in countries and regions in need for such knowledge and aid patients who cannot afford high costs of medical treatment, he added.
Up to 43 people took part in the medical expedition including 21 doctors, a number of technicians and medics.
Kuwaiti Ambassador to Ethiopia Abdulaziz Al-Harbi attended the camp inauguration on Monday -- along with Ethiopian Minister of Health Dr. Lia Tadesse Gebremedhin in the capital Addis Ababa.
Up to 289 surgeries were conducted in the first three days of the mission. (end)
