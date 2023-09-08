Renewed Inter-Palestinian Fighting Deprives 6,000 Children Of Education

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Sept 8 (KUNA) -- Some 6,000 Palestinian children are unable to attended classes at onset of the new scholastic year due to unstable conditions in the refugee camp of Ain Al-Hilweh, located on outskirts of the southern city of Sidon some 40 kms from Beirut.
Imran Riza, the resident UN coordinator in Lebanon, said in a statement on Friday that the ongoing armed clashes at the sprawling refugee camp and gunmen's seizure of eight schools belonging to the UNRWA deprived 6,000 students of classes start of the new scholastic year.
UNRWA, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, is a UN agency that has been caring for Palestinian refugees and providing teaching for their children since their plight began in the 40th of the past century. It has schools in Ain Al-Hilweh and other camps for Palestinian refugees several locations in the country.
Riza called for carving out "safe zones" for the students so they could go back to schools and denounced takeover of the UNRWA buildings since the first bout of inter-Palestinian fighting last July. A truce had been mediated but the foes the foes has apparently kept their control on buildings and locations they seized in the fighting.
The warring groups, the mainstream Palestinian organization Fatah, and Islamist factions, resumed fighting late on Thursday after observing the truce since their latest fighting in July.
Reports suggested that the violence re-erupted when mediators sought to arrest and penalize culprits of the July clashes, when at least four Fatah chiefs were killed by the militants in an ambush.
Up to 20 people were reportedly wounded in the renewed fighting involving machine guns, hand grenades and rocket propelled grenades.
Visual media footages have shown scores of panicked civilians including many children and elderly fleeing their houses inside the camp to locations outside the shanty town via checkpoints manned by troops of the Lebanese Army, deployed around Ain Al-Hilweh. (end)
Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported six injures on Friday from clashes between Fatah Movement and the armed Islamists in Ain Al-Hilweh. The Palestinian Joint Action Authority in Lebanon urged the belligerents to observe the ceasefire and to make way for the joint Palestinian security force in the camp to restore order.
Lebanon University in Sidon stated that due to the current situation and out of concern for the safety of students and workers, it closed and all tests postponed.
UNRWA suspend humanitarian operations in the camp on August 18. (end)
ayb.rk
MENAFN08092023000071011013ID1107035029
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.