Copter For Private Company Crashes Off Uae

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, Sept 8 (KUNA) -- A helicopter for a private company crashed during a training flight on Thursday causing death of one of the two pilots on board, the General Authority for Civil Aviation declared on Friday.
Body of the deceased aviator was located and retrieved while search for the other pilot was continuing after the multi-winged aircraft came down off the Emirate of Umm-Quwain, it said
The AeroGulf copter took off from Maktoum International Airport last night on a training flight.
Rescue personnel are searching for and salvaging remains of the ill-fated aircraft. (end)
