Kuwaiti Folkloric Troupe Performs At Shopping Mall

KUWAIT, Sept 8 (KUNA) -- The Al-Jahraa Troupe for Popular Arts brandished swords and banged on drums singing traditional and popular songs as part of the "cultural saifi 15" festival.

Up to 40 members of the group took part in the show at 360 Mall, making sound of the music and songs echoes throughout the large enclosed shopping complex.

The troupe's name is derived from Al-Jahraa village where some major historical events had happened in the past. (end) shd.rk