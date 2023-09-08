Gam Calls For Capital Residents To Engage With Amman Is Listening Platform

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 8 (Petra) -- The Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) called on residents of Amman to participate in the "Amman is Listening" platform.
By launching this platform, GAM aims to communicate with residents of Amman, monitor their feedback on services, facilities and whether they meet their needs.
The platform is an interactive window for residents of Amman that aims to collect feedback on services by answering all questions objectively via the following link: GAM explained Friday in a statement.
