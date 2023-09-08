Friday, 08 September 2023 11:20 GMT

Gam Calls For Capital Residents To Engage With Amman Is Listening Platform


9/8/2023 3:02:09 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Sep. 8 (Petra) -- The Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) called on residents of Amman to participate in the "Amman is Listening" platform.
By launching this platform, GAM aims to communicate with residents of Amman, monitor their feedback on services, facilities and whether they meet their needs.
The platform is an interactive window for residents of Amman that aims to collect feedback on services by answering all questions objectively via the following link: GAM explained Friday in a statement.

MENAFN08092023000117011021ID1107035023

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search