50,000 Perform Friday Prayers In Al-Aqsa Mosque

Amman, June 23 (Petra) -- Thousands of worshipers performed Friday prayers in the holy Al-AMosque despite the strict military measures imposed by the Israeli occupation authorities at the holy mosque's gates and entrances to the Old City in the occupied Jerusalem.
The Islamic Awqaf Department in Jerusalem said that about 40,000 worshipers performed Friday prayers in the premises of Al-AMosque.
The occupation forces were deployed in the city's streets and the Al-AMosque's premises. They were stationed at its gates, stopped worshipers, checked their IDs.
