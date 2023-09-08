Summary Of Weekly Real Estate Transactions For The Week Ending 08 September 2023

Dubai: The real estate and properties transactions valued at more than 6 billion in total during the week ending 08 September 2023. The sum of transactions was 1,892.

152 plots were sold for AED 843.57 million, 1,740 apartments and villas were sold for AED 4.04 billion.



The top three transactions were a land in Al Thanayah Fourth sold for AED 58.63 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 58.25 million in Al Satwa, and a land sold for AED 42 million in Wadi Al Safa 3 in third place.

Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most transactions for this week by 48 sales transactions worth AED 155.18 million, followed by Madinat Al Mataar with 20 sales transactions worth AED 66.12 million, and Madinat Hind 4 with 14 sales transactions worth AED 18.68 million in third place.



The top three transfers for apartments and villas were a villa was sold for AED 202 million in Palm Jumeirah, a was second in the list sold for AED 132.03 million in Business Bay, and thirdly it was a sold for AED 102 million in Palm Jumeirah.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 959.92 million, with the highest being a land in Al Safouh Second, mortgaged for AED 200 million.

79 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 192 million.