Molano King of the Sprint in Vuelta Showdown
. Well executed lead-out takes Colombian to glory .
Sebastian Molano took home the first victory of this Vuelta España for Team Emirates with a sprint win on stage 12 from Ólvega to Zaragoza(150.6km).
The sprint train tandem of Molano and Rui Oliveira timed their effort to perfection, benefitting from the work done by Alpecin-Deceuninck before Oliveira hitting the front at the perfect moment at -400m and opening up the path for Molano to deliver ahead of his closest rival Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck).
The 28-year-old Colombian took a comfortable win in the end, converting the 48th triumph of the season so far for Team Emirates.
Molano :“I'm very happy with this win : the team did an amazing job and I dedicate this victory to them and to my family. It's my second win in the Vuelta now. After my crash in the spring it was tough to come back but I've worked hard and now to take a big victory again I'm so pleased.”
Marc Soler continues in 2nd place on the GC ahead of tomorrow's decisive stage to the Col du Tourmalet.
Stage 12 results
1.Sebastian Molano (Team Emirates)
2.Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck)
3.Boy Van Poppel (Intermarche-Wanty)
General Classification after stage 12
1.Sepp Kuss (Jumbo Visma) 42:51:20
2.Marc Soler (Team Emirates)+26′′
3.ReEvenepoel (Soudal Quickstep) +1'09”

