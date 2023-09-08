Portugal Expects Furniture Exports To Saudi Arabia Grow Manifold, Strengthening Its Foothold In The Region

Hotel & Hospitality Expo Saudi Arabia and INDEX Saudi Arabia 2023





The Portuguese brands participating at Hotel & Hospitality Expo Saudi Arabia and INDEX Saudi Arabia 2023 and the Kingdom's premier interior design, furniture and fit-out trade event, will showcase their products and designs at Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Centre.

Dubai – Sept 8, 2023: The Portuguese Association of Wood and Furniture Industries (AIMMP) presents leading wood and furniture companies from the southern European country to showcase their premium products at Hotel & Hospitality Expo Saudi Arabia 2023, the Kingdom's premier interior design, furniture and fit-out trade event. The exhibition is taking place alongside the Hotel & Hospitality Expo Saudi Arabia, the sector's largest trade event in the KSA, at Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Centre from September 10 to 12, 2023.

A high-profile Portuguese delegation, led by Mr. Vítor Poas, President of the AIMMP, is visiting the Kingdom aimed to strengthen the foothold of the Portuguese brands and products in the region. Under the theme 'the Best of Portugal', the leading manufacturers and brands under the AIMMP will showcase luxury products, fully designed and manufactured in Portugal, at its pavilion set up at Hall 2 (Stands A131 & E160) and at Hall 4 (Stand E430) of the Exhibition Centre.

In addition to this, the AIMMP is organizing Wood (design) talks for participants of INDEX Saudi Arabia at the Riyadh Exhibition Centre. The industry talks feature Mr. Tiago Sousa, Creative Director and Founder of Nauu Design, leading a session titled“The Use of Social Media in Design” on Sept 11, 2023, at 7.10 pm.



Another industry leader Mr. Carlos Mello, Designer and Founder of MainGUILTY, will conduct a session titled“The Power of Personality and the Role of Soft Skills in Design” on Sept 12, 2023, at

5.55 pm.

“With our participation at the INDEX Saudi Arabia and the Hotel & Hospitality Expo Saudi Arabia, we aim to capitalize on market opportunities with the boost in the tourism and real estate sectors of the Kingdom. This will also helpforge new partnerships, build inroads into the regional markets, and enhance our presence with multiple ranges of luxury furniture. Some manufacturers and brands will unveil their new products at this platform, highlighting Portugal's diverse and innovative product range, and seeking new business partnerships in the Middle East market,” said Mr. Vítor Poas.

Speaking about the Portuguese wood and furniture industry, he added,“Our wood and furniture industry offers an unparalleled variety of products of proven quality and excellent design, making it possible to provide integrated solutions to fully satisfy the ever changing technical demands and creativity of architects and designers. In recent years, we have shown a new approach and a high degree of dynamism and creativity in wood building materials, furniture, and interior design. Today, Portugal is well positioned to become one of the major global suppliers of these products.”

“Our industry possesses great experience and tradition as well as remarkable flexibility. This is backed up by a significant group of top-quality companies with knowledge of international markets, and equipped with the most up-to-date technology, constantly investing in research and development of products manufacturing processes, and new designs. AIMMP's mission is to represent, promote, and protect the interests of Portuguese companies from the five sectorial divisions that make up the wood and furniture sector: wood cutting, felling, sawing, and wood packing; panels, other wood derivatives, and biomass energy; carpentry and alike; furniture and alike; export, import, and distribution of wood and derivatives. These industries export EU 3.03 billion per year,” Mr. Poas elaborated.

Our pioneering work with the best names in Portuguese design is based on the combination of a timeless and modern aesthetic with the ultimate goal of creating products that become more beautiful over time, intending to be passed down from generation to generation.” he concluded.