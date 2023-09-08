The Love Bracelet: When Function Meets Décor

Love is the expression of Cartier's design vision. It presents the perfection of clean lines and precise proportions: an oval bracelet formed of two rigid arcs that must be screwed together.

Everything lies in the design, the uncompromising line that characterises the Love bracelet, where the two parts have an elliptical shape and a flat top. The feeling of straightness is accentuated further by the alignment of the screws, which follow the parallel lines of the bracelet.

With the Love bracelet, Cartier made the radical decision to leave the functional or decorative screws visible - which are fastened using the screwdriver that comes with the bracelet. This is the stylistic intuition of a jeweller who sees beauty wherever it is and dares to show what others hide. Of all Cartier's codes, the screws are the most dazzling and instantly recognisable. They echo the Santos de Cartier watch, which has featured them on its bezel since 1904. They mark the bracelet out at first glance and boost its androgyncharm.

The shape of the Love bracelet must also be comfortable, in harmony with movement. The precision of its proportions can be seen in the way it is worn and how it naturally hugs the wrist.

The legend and the history

Created in New York in 1969 by the Cartier designer Aldo Cipullo, the Love bracelet is an icon of jewellery design. A unisex piece full of symbolism, it anticipated - a full 30 years beforehand - the jewellery of the 2000s.

A unique spirit

Above and beyond its design, the Love bracelet is a statement piece, a physical embodiment of feelings. Love is no longer free but joins lovers together through a band of gold worn on the wrist and which is closed using a specific screwdriver. This bracelet is like a precihandcuff since two people are needed to secure the screws. By wearing it, every couple may proclaim their love for one another for all to see. Launched by Cartier in 2007 as a challenge, the question How far would you go for Love? focuses on the intense emotional connection so excellently symbolised by the Love bracelet.