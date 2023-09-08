R4g Launches The Sweetest Reward Love To Shop For Good To Help Fund Girl Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Love supporting girls and luxury shopping rewards; participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund Girls Design Tomorrow and earn $2500 Gift Card
Love supporting girls and luxury shopping; participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund Girls Design Tomorrow and enter drawing to win a NYC trip for two to Sweet Fashion Week Fall 2024
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact for Good is a value driven staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals to fund Girls Design Tomorrow program for talented pre-teens Love to support girls and luxury shopping? Join The Club!” - Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for GoodSANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good (R4G) helps companies find talented professionals; and generates proceeds to make a positive impact.
In an effort to self-fund, 'Girls Design Tomorrow;' Recruiting for Good is now rewarding referrals to companies hiring professional staff with luxury shopping rewards .
According to Carlos Cymerman Founder Recruiting for Good, "We appreciate referrals to companies hiring; they allowto self-fund our meaningful mentoring program for exceptionally talented pre-teens!"
Love to Shop for Good
Successfully participate in '1 Referral 1 Reward' to earn $2500 luxury shopping gift card to favorite store anywhere in USA.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "Make a referral before Summer 2024 to earn your shopping reward; and enter drawing to win The Sweetest NYC Trip for Two to 2024 Sweet Fashion Week !"
About
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You + Community Too. To learn more visit:
In Spring of 2024, We're Inviting More Girls to...
'Girls Design Tomorrow' our sweet meaningful mentoring program created by Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman. Our 12 month program is for exceptionally talented pre-teens to become Leaders and Role Models. The Future is Now!
Love to Support Girl Causes...Then...Love to Shop for Good is Perfect for You! Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to helpfund 'Girls Design Tomorrow' to earn luxury shopping gift card; and enter drawing to win The Sweetest NYC Trip for Two to 2024 Sweet Fashion Week (Fall 2024). To learn more visit
