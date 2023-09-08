Dfw Attorney Kate Smith Recognized By Best Lawyers ®

Texas Family Law Attorney Kate Smith has been selected by Best Lawyers for their 2024 edition of The Best Lawyers in America for Collaborative Law: Family Law.

