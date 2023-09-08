Recruiting For Good Launches Sweet Reward Love To Drink Coffee To Help Fund Gigs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Participate in Recruiting for Good's 1 referral 1 reward to help fund The Sweetest Gigs and earn $2500 Coffee Gift Card to Favorite Shop in LA or #1referral1reward
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact
Recruiting for Good created and runs The Sweetest Gigs; preparing kids for tomorrow's jobs agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find professionals, generates proceeds to self-fund kid programs; and rewards referrals with coffee treats. Love to Drink Coffee...Join The Club...Our Sweet $2500 Coffee Treat is Perfect for Self-Caring and Sharing!” - Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for GoodSANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good (R4Good) helps companies find talented professionals; and generates proceeds to make a positive impact.
In an effort to self-fund, 'The Sweetest Gigs;' Recruiting for Good is now rewarding referrals to companies hiring professional staff with the sweetest Love to Drink Coffee gift cards.
According to Carlos Cymerman Founder Recruiting for Good, "We appreciate referrals to companies hiring; they allowto fund our meaningful mentoring program for exceptionally talented kids!"
Love to Drink Coffee
Successfully participate in '1 Referral 1 Reward' to earn the sweetest $2500 coffee gift card to favorite shop anywhere in (or coffee club website).
Carlos Cymerman adds, "Our sweet coffee treat is perfect for self-caring and sharing with co-workers, family, and friends. Are you the boss? Feeling genergift it to your #1 employee!"
About
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You + Community Too. To learn more visit:
Since March 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running 'The Sweetest Gigs' for Talented American Kids. We teach kids sweet skills, success habits, and positive values. Kids who land a sweet gig; learn to earn and love to work. Our sweet gigs are perfectly designed for kids who do their chores, their homework, and make 'mom and dad proud.' The sweet gigs are treats for GOOD kids! To learn more visit
