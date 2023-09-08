India Expects Decision On Au's G20 Membership To Be Made At New Delhi Summit: Diplomat

MOSCOW, 8th September, 2023 (WAM) --India expects the decision on the African Union's membership in the G20 group to be made at the upcoming New Delhi summit this weekend, Sputnik reported.

The agency quoted Foreign Secretary of India Vinay Kwatra saying at a press conference on Friday,“There is a strong effort by all the countries, all the delegations present to move towards the consenwith regard to the African Union. Our sherpa has already said that honourable [Indian] Prime Minister [Narendra Modi] wrote a letter to all countries of the G20 proposing that the African Union be included as a full member of the G20​​​. We expect that the summit proceedings starting tomorrow morning would take a suitable decision on it."