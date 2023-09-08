One Helicopter Crew Member Dead, Rescue Operations Ongoing: Gcaa

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))
ABU DHABI, 8th September, 2023 (WAM) -- The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) stated that search and rescue operations are still underway to find the crew members of the Aerogulf helicopter that crashed off the coast of Umm Al Qaiwain during a training flight that had taken off yesterday evening from Al Maktoum International Airport.
In a statement, the GCAA confirmed that a member of the“Bell 212” chopper crew was found dead, while search and rescue operations continue to find the other missing pilot.
The authority stressed that the process of recovering the remaining parts of the wreckage is currently ongoing, adding that all procedures are being carried out according to best practices in cooperation with the competent authorities.
The GCAA extended its sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased and affirmed its commitment to updatin the public on the incident as soon as they become available, urging them to obtain information from the authority's official channels and refrain from spreading or circulating false news and rumours.
