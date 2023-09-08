Ahmed Al Sayegh Leads Uae Delegation To 157Th Session Of Gcc Ministerial Council

RIYADH, 8th September, 2023 (WAM) -- Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, headed the delegation participating in the Ministerial Council meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council, for its 157th session. The meeting was held on September 7, 2023, at the headquarters of the GCC Secretariat in Riyadh, chaired by Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman and President of the current session of the Ministerial Council. The meeting was attended by the foreign ministers of the GCC countries, as well as Jasem Mohamed Al Budaiwi, Secretary-General of the Council.

During the meeting, joint work updates and regional and international political developments were reviewed. The meeting also discussed several topics related to dialogues and strategic relations between GCC countries, as well as international organisations.

A press statement issued by the Ministerial Council congratulated the on its progress in the field of space and the historic achievement of Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi in the successful completion of the longest Arab space mission, which lasted for 6 months aboard the International Space Station. This accomplishment, and the experiments and research conducted, served to contribute to furthering knowledge and serving humanity.

The minister also participated in the joint Ministerial meeting between the GCC countries and Japan, which took place on the sidelines of the 157th session of the Ministerial Council in Riyadh. During the meeting, the joint action plan between the GCC and Japan was extended until 2024-2028.