New Investor Ideas In Mining: (Tsx: Sgld) (Cse: Ftel) (Cse: Fni) (Tsxv: Gtwo) (Cse: Rb) (Tsxv: Tea)

The newest companies in mining are involved in gold, nickel and battery metals exploration/production.

New Stocks Added to the Mining Directories :

Sabre Gold Mines Corp . (OTCQB: SGLDF ; TSX: SGLD ) is a diversified, multi-asset near-term gold producer in North America which holds 100-per-cent ownership of both the fully licensed and permitted Copperstone gold mine located in Arizona, United States, and the Brewery Creek gold mine located in Yukon, Canada, both of which are former producers. Management intends to restart production at Copperstone followed by Brewery Creek in the near term. Sabre Gold also holds other investments and projects at varying stages of development.

First Tellurium Corp . (CSE:FTEL ) unique business model is to generate revenue and value through mineral discovery, project development, project generation and cooperative access to untapped mineral regions in Indigenterritory with sustainable exploration. Our Klondike tellurium-gold property in Colorado and polymetallic Deer Horn Project in British Columbia anchor a diversified search for metals, working in alliance with Indigenpeoples, NGOs, governments and leading metals buyers. This is the future of mineral exploration-generating revenue by exploring responsibly and leveraging diverse partnerships. First Tellurium proudly adheres to, and supports, the principles and rights set out in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of IndigenPeoples and in particular the fundamental proposition of free, prior and informed consent.

Fathom Nickel Inc . (CSE: FNI ) is an exploration company that is targeting magmatic nickel sulphide discoveries to support the rapidly growing global electric vehicle market.

G2 Goldfields Inc . (OTCQX: GUYGF ; TSXV: GTWO ) team is comprised of professionals who have been directly responsible for the discovery of millions of ounces of gold in Guyana as well as the financing and development of the Aurora Gold Mine, Guyana's largest gold mine.

Rumble Resources Inc. (CSE:RB ) is engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource projects. The Company holds the exclusive option to acquire a 100% interest in the Woolford Creek claims, located approximately 15 kilometres north of Squilax, British Columbia on the northeast shore of Little Shuswap Lake and is comprised of seven mining claims in the Kamloops Mining Division, British Columbia covering approximately 3,620.07 hectares.

Tearlach Resources Limited (TSXV: TEA ) a member of the TSX Venture 50, is a Canadian exploration company engaged in acquiring, exploring, and developing lithium projects. Tearlach is focused on advancing its flagship Gabriel Project in Tonopah, Nevada, bordering American Lithium's TLC Deposit, and has completed 11 drill holes on the Gabriel Property. Tearlach has three lithium assets in Ontario: Final Frontier, Georgina Stairs, and New Frontier. Final Frontier is located adjacent to and near Frontier Lithium's PAK lithium deposit north of Red Lake. Georgina Stairs is located northeast of Rock Tech Lithium's Georgia Lake deposit near Beardmore. Tearlach has two lithium assets in Quebec: Rose-Fliszar-Muscovite Project in the James Bay area and Shelby Project adjacent to and near Patriot Battery Metals' Corvette lithium project and Winsome Resources' Cancet and Adina lithium projects. Tearlach also has the Savant Property, an exploration stage Gold-Silver-Copper Property, in Northwestern Ontario. Tearlach's primary objective is to position itself as North America's leading lithium exploration and development company.

Technology Minerals (LSE:TM1 ) is a UK-based company looking to create a circular economy for battery metals within one group. We are working towards extracting raw materials required for Li-ion battery cathodes, whilst solving the ecological issue of spent Li-ion batteries, by recycling them for reuse by battery manufacturers. The battery metals in discussion comprise cobalt, lithium, nickel and manganese. We are focused on the circular economy, and on the security of the supply chain from metal discovery through to end-of-life use. The group is geared towards exploration and mining, with the ultimate goal of supplying sustainable raw materials critical for the growing demand from the UK and global battery market, and towards the concomitant battery metals recycling industry. Our role as junior miners at Technology Minerals is to identify assets and appraise, creating early-stage value that can provide the platform for the development phase.

The directories are not meant as recommendations but as a research tool to discover opportunities and trading ideas in a particular sector.

