Los Angeles Brazilian Film Festival (Labrff) Announces 2023 Lineup With More Than 40 Films

Festival will open with Glaz and ATC Entertainment's“MRed”, by Halder Gomes, and close with“My name is Gal”, by Dandara Ferreira and Lô Politi

