791 Purchasing Cooperative Awards Contract To Mobile Space Provider, Kickbox Leasing

Kickbox Signs Contract for Facility Trade Products, Equipment, and Maintenance Services With The 791 Purchasing Cooperative
NORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Kickbox Container Leasing announced the award of an IDIQ contract by the 791 Cooperative, the centralized procurement vehicle of the Region 15 Education Service Center and North Central Texas Council of Governments. The Facility Trade Products, Equipment, and Maintenance Services Agreement is a two (2) year term with two (2) automatic two (2) year renewals for a total of a six (6) year term. The Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity Contract (IDIQ) provides government agencies of the Concho Valley and the nation with the ability to acquire Kickbox Leasing 's portable storage and mobile office solutions and services cost-effectively and efficiently.
Kickbox Leasing's solutions that integrate emergency use space, mobile offices, locker rooms, lab space, and storage space with the portability of shipping containers will help solve upcoming immediate growth or emergency needs. They offer an array of shipping container-based services, including short/long term leasing, purchasing, and rent-to-own options for standard and custom-built container structures.
"We are here to help our government clients navigate the task of obtaining space for growing enrollment numbers to emergency situations with the most responsive and dependable team in the business' said Maegan Balog, COO. 'We are so joyful to have our services available with the 791 Purchasing Cooperative to expand the avenues of which we can deliver to agencies throughout the country." Government agencies can find more information about the 791 Cooperative's contract services by visiting the website at , contract number 202303005.
Kickbox Leasing, LLC is an SBA WOSB, SBE, WBE and Texas HUB certified firm that delivers commercial shipping container-based office and storage solutions for clients by integrating quality products, excellent service, and people to solve today's complex portable space needs for governments, education, industry, retail, healthcare, construction, and technology users.
