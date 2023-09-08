Foreign Ministry Condemns Terrorist Attacks In Mali

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 8 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemned the two terrorist attacks that targeted a river boat and an army camp in the northern Mali on Thursday, killing and injuring a number of civilians.
The ministry reaffirmed the Kingdom's rejection and condemnation of all forms of violence and terrorism, voicing its solidarity with Mali.
It expressed its condolences to the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.
