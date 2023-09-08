House Speaker Receives Speaker Of Saudi Shura Council

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 8 (Petra) --Lower House Speaker, Ahmed Safadi, on Friday received Speaker of the Saudi Shura Council, Abdullah Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Sheikh, chairing a delegation from the Saudi Assembly, which arrived to the Kingdom on an official visit.
The Saudi delegation was also received by First Deputy Speaker, Ahmad Khalaileh, Assistant Speaker and Chairman of the Jordan-Saudi Parliamentary Fraternity Committee, MP Thiab Al-Masaeed, the House Secretary-General, Awad Al-Ghuweiri, and Saudi Ambassador to Jordan, Nayef bin Bandar Al-Sudairi.
The visit reflects the deep-rooted ties between Jordan and Saudi Arabia and aims to enhance cooperation between the two countries, especially the parliamentary field, according to a Lower House statement.
Safadi and Al ash-Sheikh are scheduled to hold talks at the Lower House of Parliament.
Safadi previously visited the Saudi Majlis ash-Shura, chairing a parliamentary delegation two months ago, and met with Saudi officials.
The Saudi delegation includes members of the Majlis ash-Shura: Abdul Mohsen bin Muhammad Al-Munif, Mubarak bin Khalaf Al-Dosari, Nasih bin Nasih Al-Baqami, and Maj. Gen. Musaed bin Salem Al-Khalidi.
