Fm Receives Us Assistant Secretary Of State

Amman, Sep. 8 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, on Friday receivedAssistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf.
The meeting covered bolstering the strategic relations between the two countries.
Safadi and Leaf stressed their shared keenness to enhance cooperation in varifields.
They also discussed regional issues, including the Palestinian cause, the Syrian and refugees crises.
Both officials underlined that they would maintain cooperation regarding efforts to resolve regional crises.
