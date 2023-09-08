Speaker Of Saudi Shura Council Lauds Ties With Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 8 (Petra)--Speaker of the Saudi Shura Council, Abdullah Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Sheikh said that the Jordanian-Saudi relations are deeply rooted, strategic and historical.
The effective development and progress in relations between the two countries in varifields are constantly supported by the two kingdoms leadership, the Saudi Shura Council's X (previously Twitter) account cited Al-Sheikh as saying.
He underlined the importance of visits between councils and the presence achieved with variparliamentary councils in many Arab countries.
Al-Sheikh expressed hopes that efforts and visits will contribute to elevating bilateral relations to their highest levels in a way that serves the common interests between the two countries and peoples.
Al-Sheikh is set to hold meetings and official talks with House and Senate Speakers, in addition to meetings with Jordanian officials.
