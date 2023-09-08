Quectel Readies For Growth With Expansion Of R&D And Manufacturing In Penang, Malaysia

Designed with a foon providing training, support, and exceptional customer services, the Quectel R&D center currently includes shielding rooms, an anechoic chamber, and an array of RF testing capabilities. These resources significantly enhance innovation and customer support, underscoring Quectel's unwavering commitment to provide exceptional, customized and value-added services, further elevating its capabilities to serve its growing IoT customer base.

“We are thrilled to grow our operations in Penang,” said James Cai, General Manager of Quectel's R&D facility in Penang.“The expansion will allow for accelerated innovation and development based on customer requirements and provide regional support and production.”

Founded to cater to the precise requirements of IoT customers and to guarantee rapid response to product development needs and swift market deployment, the Penang team is fully committed to serving global clients in their mission to build a smarter world. The R&D center is well-equipped with a cutting-edge testing laboratory and an anechoic chamber, covering hardware and firmware design, testing expertise, and more, rendering it an optimal setting for exhaustive testing, debugging, and customer device evaluations.

Underlining Quectel's goal of creating multiple international teams worldwide to support customers in all regions, the opening of the R&D centre in Malaysia will enable the company to provide faster support to customers in the region, while at the same time supporting the global Quectel product roadmap.

The Penang R&D Center is situated in the Bayan Lepas area of Penang, strategically positioned to bring together some of the world's greatest engineers and IoT leaders in the region to accelerate innovation and drive the future of in the APAC region and beyond.

Founded in 2010, Quectel has consistently maintained rapid development and has become a leading global IoT provider of solutions covering cellular modules, Wi-Fi modules, smart modules, automotive modules, GNSS modules, antennas as well as certification services.

About Quectel

Quectel's passion for a smarter world drivesto accelerate IoT innovation. A highly customer-centric organization, we are a global IoT solutions provider backed by outstanding support and services. Our growing global team of 5,900 professionals sets the pace for innovation in cellular , GNSS , Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules as well as antennas and services.

With regional offices and support across the globe, our international leadership is devoted to advancing IoT and helping build a smarter world.

