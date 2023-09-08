Gbp/Usd Forecast: Looks For Support Against Greenback

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
The GBP/USD experienced some early-hour declines on Thursday, but it appears determined to cling to its overarching upward trajectory. The key player to watch closely in this unfolding drama is the 200-day Exponential Moving Average , which wields substantial influence over longer-term traders and, by extension, the currency's overall trend. The stakes are high, and the fate of the pound hangs in the balance. Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1 Read full review Get Started Should we see a breakout above the top of Thursday's trading session's candlestick, it could pave the way for a journey towards the 1.2650 level. This particular juncture also happens to coincide with where the 50-day EMA could exert some resistance.However, the pivotal question that looms large is whether the pound can recapture its uptrend line. Conversely, a breach below the lower end of Thursday's candlestick could signal a descent towards the 1.2350 level. This level holds significant historical importance, having played a crucial role on several occasions in the past. A breakdown below 1.2350 could potentially trigger a significant bout of selling, although such an outcome seems improbable in the near term.Despite the pound's resilience, it's important to acknowledge the underlying softness in this market. As such, rallies should be viewed with a degree of skepticism. Yet, if the pound manages to conquer the 1.2650 level, a further ascent becomes a viable prospect.Be Prudent with Position SizingHowever, it's essential to consider the potential impact of future monetary policy adjustments by both central banks. Such adjustments could introduce a new layer of volatility and uncertainty into the equation. Consequently, the prevailing market environment warrants a foon short-term trading strategies and volatility management, as longer-term trends continue to take shape, largely beyond the influence of retail traders.In this context, prudent position sizing takes center stage. Protecting against excessive risk exposure becomes paramount in the current climate, not just within the British pound but across varimarkets experiencing similar bouts of volatility.In summary, the British pound finds itself navigating choppy waters, grappling with critical support and resistance levels. Traders should tread carefully, acknowledging the ongoing volatility and the potential influence of central bank actions on the horizon. While the longer-term outlook remains in flux, the wise approach is one that prioritizes short-term strategies and risk management in the face of market unpredictability.
in the industry for you.
