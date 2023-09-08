Eur/Usd Forecast: Looks Very Vulnerable

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
The EUR/USD seemed a bit weak on Thursday in the trading world. There's a lot of talk about inflation, and that's causing some worry. It's like a big weight pressing down on the market, especially with this thing called the 200-Day EMA hovering above us. If we can break past that 200-day EMA, that would be a super positive sign. But honestly, it feels like it won't be too long before we see more selling. Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1 Read full review Get Started On the flip side, if we drop below 1.07, the market might head down to 1.05. If things go smoothly, breaking that 200-day EMA could leadto the 50-day EMA and even the 1.10 mark. But right now, it's all about being cautiand looking out for short-term opportunities to "fade the rally." Germany's already in a bit of an economic rut, and it seems like the United States is dealing with some stubborn inflation. This inflation pressure will continue to be a major driver, as the Federal Reserve will have to think about monetary policy through this lens. The market also sees quite a bit more volume as the largest traders are coming back to work after the summer break and holiday season. With this, we may be seeing the“real market” play out.The Euro is Looking a Bit ShakyExpect a lot of ups and downs in the market, so it's a good idea to foon the bigger picture and not get caught up in the short-term noise. This week marks the start of full trading activity after the summer break, so things might stay noisy. Thedollar seems ready to make some big moves against different currencies, and the euro might not be an exception. It could take some time, but it looks like thedollar is gearing up to come back strong in the next few weeks, maybe even longer.In summary, the euro is looking a bit shaky in the trading world, mainly because of inflation worries. Breaking that 200-day EMA could be a game-changer, but for now, it's best to keep an eye on short-term opportunities and not get caught up in the noise. Thedollar seems ready to flex its muscles against varicurrencies, including the euro. It might not happen overnight, but it's something to watch out for in the coming weeks.Ready to trade our Forex daily forecast ? We've shortlisted the top forex brokers in the industry for you.
