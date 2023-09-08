Gold Forecast: Tries To Recover On Thursday

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
The gold market had a bit of a boost on Thursday, and it looks like things are still pretty unpredictable. Right now, it's stuck between two lines called the 50-day EMA and the 200-day EMA. This means there are a lot of ups and downs ahead, but here's the thing – as long as it stays above that 200-day EMA, it's technically on an upward trend. If it goes lower, there's a support level at $1900, which is pretty important. Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1 Read full review Get Started So, traders are looking at this and thinking maybe it's a good deal, but there are some things outside the gold world to keep an eye on. One of them is interest rates in the United States. If they go up, that's not great for gold. When interest rates are high, people tend to move their money to places where they can earn more, like bonds, and that means less interest in gold. Also, keep an eye on thedollar, but sometimes it's connected to gold, and sometimes it's not. When thedollar is strong, it can make gold more expensive for people who use other currencies, and that can lead to lower gold prices. But it's not a strict rule, and sometimes other factors can outweigh thedollar's influence. So, we'll have to see how that goes.Gold is Like a RollercoasterIf it drops below $1900, that's really bad news, and it might go down to $1800. But right now, it seems like gold is trying to fight for that upward trend. If it can pass the 50-day EMA , it might go up to $2000. That $2000 is a big, round number that a lot of people care about, and there might be some big barriers to cross.If it can get past that, gold might go all the way up to $2100. But it won't be easy because the market is still pretty wild and bumpy. Gold is affected by a lot of things, like economic news, political events, and even changes in the weather, which can impact mining operations. All these factors can make the gold market swing up and down.In summary, the gold market is going up and down, and it's caught between two lines. If it stays above the 200-day EMA and doesn't drop below $1900, it's doing okay. But watch out for interest rates in theand thedollar because they can affect gold. If it can get past $2000, it might reach $2100, but it's not going to be a smooth ride because the market is still pretty jumpy. Gold is like a rollercoaster, and you never know which way it's going to turn next.Ready to trade our Gold price forecast ? We've made a list of the best Gold trading platforms worth trading with.
