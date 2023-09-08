S&P 500 Forecast: Looks Frail As Traders Come Back



The S&P 500 didn't do so great in futures trading, and it seems like there's a lot of "risk behavior" happening in the market.

Right now, it could drop down to around 4400, maybe even lower. The market is pretty shaky, and there's a chance it might go below what's called a "double bottom," which could be really bad news and push it even lower.

People are paying attention to the 50-Day EMA , and the 4500 level has been causing problems too. If we break below the double bottom, we might head down to the 200-day EMA, which is a big deal for a lot of folks. Going under that could send the market much lower, maybe even to around 4000.

Market folks are coming back from their summer break, and that means there's more trading happening. Whether that's good or bad is still up in the air, but right now, things don't look so great. In the long run, the market will have to figure out where it wants to go, and even though it's been a bit ugly lately, we're not in a big downturn just yet.

So, here's the deal: It's a good idea to wait and see if that double bottom gets broken or if there's some support below that keeps the market from sinking. The next few days, or maybe even the next few weeks, could be really important. Please be careful at this point in time, as the markets are going to be difficult.

