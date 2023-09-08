'Myth' Of Spiking Swiss Rents Comes Under Scrutiny



Share

Facebook

Twitter

E-mail

Print Copy link

General opinion when it comes to Switzerland's accommodation market in 2023 is not positive. Rents are going up, availability is going down, and when population growth is added to the mix, the country is heading towards major problems.

But is it? Not necessarily, or at least“not yet”, says Avenir Suisse. In a reportExternal link published this week, the liberal think-tank claims that much of the debate is based on“myths” and“anecdotes” rather than facts.

Housing costs“have not risen disproportionately over the years, but in parallel with incomes”, the study says. Rent and energy costs have for decades accounted for a stable 15% of income; when only rent is considered, this figure falls to 11.2%.

“Rents are high in this country because incomes are high,” the think-tank says, but“few elements indicate a long-term national rise”.“The market is still functioning.”