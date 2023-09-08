'Myth' Of Spiking Swiss Rents Comes Under Scrutiny

(MENAFN- Swissinfo)
Pусский
(ru)
Либеральный фонд Avenir Suisse не верит в кризис на рынке жилья
Share Facebook Twitter E-mail Print Copy link
General opinion when it comes to Switzerland's accommodation market in 2023 is not positive. Rents are going up, availability is going down, and when population growth is added to the mix, the country is heading towards major problems.
But is it? Not necessarily, or at least“not yet”, says Avenir Suisse. In a reportExternal link published this week, the liberal think-tank claims that much of the debate is based on“myths” and“anecdotes” rather than facts.
Housing costs“have not risen disproportionately over the years, but in parallel with incomes”, the study says. Rent and energy costs have for decades accounted for a stable 15% of income; when only rent is considered, this figure falls to 11.2%.
“Rents are high in this country because incomes are high,” the think-tank says, but“few elements indicate a long-term national rise”.“The market is still functioning.”
MENAFN08092023000210011054ID1107034687
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.