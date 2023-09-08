Climate Strikes: Greta Thunberg Influenced Third Of Swiss Population

According to the study, most of the perceived changes concerned transport, buying habits and recycling. For example, about a third of the respondents said they were now more likely to look for alternatives to driving to work. They would also look for local organic products, eat more vegetarian meals and choose holiday destinations closer to home so they do not have to fly.

Efforts had also been made to reduce waste – especially plastic waste. Most of those who found that they had changed their behaviour had already been sensitive to environmental issues before the movement and had higher levels of education.

